UP BEd Exam Date 2020: UP Combined B.Ed Entrance Exam Rescheduled For July 29

UP B.Ed. exam: In view of prevention from COVID-19, the government is considering increasing the number of centres for the examination.

The Uttar Pradesh Combined Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) entrance examination has been rescheduled to July 29, by the state government, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on April 8, after which it was first postponed to April 22.

This year the UP B.Ed. entrance exam will be held by the Lucknow University. Last year, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU), Bareilly had conducted the exam. The exam is held every year to grant admission to B.Ed. courses offered by 16 universities in Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates who had applied for the exam were given a chance to change their exam centres; the last date for the facility was June 19. Close to 1,10,000 applicants have requested for a change in their preferred exam centre.

In view of prevention from COVID-19, the government is considering increasing the number of centres for the examination.

UP B.Ed. entrance exam will be objective in nature. The examination will have two papers. Paper one will have two parts - General Knowledge and Hindi language. Both sections will have 50 questions each. The second paper will also have two parts - General Aptitude Test, and Subject Aptitude (Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture). This paper will also have 50 questions each in both parts.

(With inputs from ANI)