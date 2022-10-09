UP BEd 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today

Image credit: Shutterstock UP BEd counselling 2022 round 1 allotment result will be declared today.

UP BEd 2022 Counselling: The Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education (UP BEd) counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result will be declared today by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) Bareilly. Candidates who have completed the UP BEd counselling 2022 registration and the choice-filling process can check the seat allotment result through the official website-- mjpru.ac.in. The payment of the fee and seat confirmation process will be conducted from October 10 to October 13, 2022.

To check and download the UP BEd counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result, candidates at first need to visit the official website of MJPRU. And on the homepage click on the round 1 seat allotment result link. Candidates then need to enter their login credentials in the given space. The seat allotment result will then appear on the screen. One should take a print of the UP BEd 2022 counselling round 1 allotment result as they may require it for further processing.

The allocation of colleges to the candidate is done on the basis of the candidate's state rank as well as the institution the candidate has selected in order of preference during counselling. The UP BEd 2022 counselling process will be held in six phases, including pool and direct admission. The UP BEd 2022 counselling registration started on September 30 and ended on October 7. While the choice-filling process was from September 30 to October 8, 2022.