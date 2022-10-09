UP BEd 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Soon At Mjpru.ac.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com The candidates can make their payments till October 13

UP BEd 2022 Counselling: The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly will announce tne first round seat allotment result soon on the official website– mjpru.ac.in. The candidates can check the UP BED 2022 round one seat allotment result using application number, date of birth.

The candidates can make their payments till October 13. The UP BEd phase one counselling process is being conducted for state ranks 1 to 75,000. The second round of counselling process will commence on October 19 for state ranks 75,001 to 2,00,000. The seats will be allotted on October 15, and candidates can confirm seats by October 19.

UP BEd 2022 Counselling: Steps To Check Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official website- mjpru.ac.in Click on round one seat allotment result link Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth UP BEd 2022 round one seat allotment result will appear on the screen Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The UP BEd 2022 counselling process will be held in four phases, the choice-filling process was ended on October 8. The round one for rank holder, round 2- pool counselling, round 2 will be direct admission and round 4 on minority seats.