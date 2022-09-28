UP BEd 2022 Counselling Dates Out; Details Here

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) Bareilly has announced the UP Bachelor of Education (BEd) counselling 2022 dates today, September 28.

UP BEd 2022 Counselling: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) Bareilly has announced the UP Bachelor of Education (BEd) counselling 2022 dates today, September 28. The candidates can check the UP BEd counselling schedule on the official website of the university-- mjpru.ac.in. The UP BEd counselling registration and choice filling for 1 to 75,000 rank holders will be held between September 30 and October 7, 2022.

The UP BEd counselling will organise in six phases including pool and direct admission. The counselling process for round one to round four will be held for UP BEd rank 1 holder to last rank holder, while pool round and direct admission will be held as per the eligibility and institutes' guidelines. The UP BEd counselling process will include registration, choice filling, seat allotment, seat confirmation and fee payment.

UP BEd 2022 Counselling: Phase 1 Date

Events

Dates

UP BEd 2022 counselling registration

September 30 to October 7, 2022

Choice filling

September 30 to October 8, 2022

Seat allotment result

October 9, 2022

Seat confirmation and fee payment

October 10 to 13, 2022

The candidates can register for UP BEd counselling online on the website by paying Rs 5,650 as registration fee which includes Rs 650 as a counselling fee and Rs 5,000 as an advance college fee. The counselling registration fee of Rs 650 is non-refundable.

UP BEd Counselling 2022 Round 1: How To Register

  1. Visit the official website- mjpru.ac.in
  2. Click on UP BEd 2022 counselling registration link
  3. Log in with required details and fill in the basic details
  4. Upload documents, pay the registration fee
  5. Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference.
