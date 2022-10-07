UP BEd 2022 Counselling: Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow; Round 1 Allotment On October 9

UP BEd 2022 counselling choice filling last date October 8

UP BEd 2022 Counselling: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) Bareilly will close the UP Bachelor of Education (BEd) counselling 2022 choice filling process tomorrow, October 8. The candidates can complete the UP BEd counselling 2022 choice filling process from the official website-- mjpru.ac.in. The candidates who have secured ranks between 1 to 75,000 in UP BEd Joint Entrance Exam 2022 are eligible to fill choices for course and colleges. The UP BEd 2022 phase one counselling registration has been concluded today, October 7.

The MJPRU Bareilly will declare the UP BEd counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result on October 9. Eligible candidates can submit their confirmation and can pay the fees online from October 10 to 13, 2022. The UP BEd 2022 counselling registration for phase two will start on October 9 and will close on October 13, 2022. To register for UP BEd counselling online, candidates have to pay a total of Rs 5,650 as a registration fee which includes Rs 650 as a counselling fee and Rs 5,000 as an advance college fee.

UP BEd Counselling 2022 Round 1: How To Fill Choices

Registered candidates can go to the official website- mjpru.ac.in On the home page, click on the candidate's log in portal Enter required details and click on the choice filling link Submit course and college preferences carefully Download the application form and take a printout for future reference.

The UP BEd 2022 counselling will be held in four rounds. The main counselling i.e. round 1 will be conducted in four phases for UP BEd rank 1 holder to last rank holder, while round 2 will be pool counselling, round 3 will be direct admission and round 4 will be direct admission on Minority seats.