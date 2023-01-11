UP AYUSH UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Ends Today; Merit List On January 14

UP AYUSH UG counselling 2022 round 1 registration ends today

Department of AYUSH, Government of Uttar Pradesh and National Informatics Centre (NIC) will close the state's AYUSH UG counselling 2022 registration today, January 11, 2023. Candidates who wish to appear for UP AYUSH UG counselling 2022 can register online through the official website-- upayushcounseling.upsdc.gov.in till 11:59 pm, today. The Department of AYUSH, Uttar Pradesh is conducting the UP AYUSH UG counselling for candidates seeking admission in UG courses of Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathic in Government/Private colleges including State universities/Minority Institutions for 2022-23 academic session.

The candidates from SC/ST category can register for the UP AYUSH UG counselling 2022 by paying Rs 1,500 as a registration fee. While other category candidates need to Rs 2,000 as a registration fee. The UP AYUSH NEET UG first merit list will be issued on January 14 (5 pm). The online choice filling will commence between January 15 and 16 (11:59 pm). The Uttar Pradesh AYUSH UG round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on January 17, 2023.

