UP Abhyudaya Scheme: Free Coaching For JEE, NEET Aspirants Begins Today

To help students appearing in competitive examinations, a free coaching facility programme- Abhyudaya Scheme will commence today. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, February 15, launched the Abhyudaya Scheme to provide free coaching to students appearing for the NEET, JEE (Mains and Advanced), and other competitive exams.

This scheme aims at providing quality guidance and teaching to all aspirants coming from diverse backgrounds like rural areas, poor families and marginalised sections, who are not able to afford and avail private coaching services, Mr Adityanath said.

There will be separate classes for NEET and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission into the IITs. All the lectures and complete study material will be made available online.

As per data shared by the UP Government, 50,000 students will be provided free coaching in the first phase and five lakh youths are appearing for the online test.

“I want to assure everyone that these classes will help aspirants achieve their goals," the Chief Minister said on Monday.

Coaching centres under the scheme will be set up at the divisional level in the first phase and at the district level in the second phase. The Abhyudaya scheme also targets aspirants in far off parts of the state who are not able to avail coaching for these exams, the Chief Minister said, according to the statement.

The Chief Minister stressed that the scheme is meant for the holistic development of the youth and will provide coaching similar to that given in Kota in Rajasthan and Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr Adityanath said that the existing infrastructure will be utilized for the best possible results. Around 50-100 students will be allowed to attend the classes physically. "However, if we continue the classes in online virtual mode, we expect to benefit over one crore youth," he added.