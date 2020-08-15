78 Institutes Receive Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Fund Award

As many as 78 participating institutes have been declared winners of the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Perennial Fund. The Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Awards Competitive Perennial Grant has been presented for effective implementation of the Ministry of Human Resource Development’s (MHRD’s) flagship programme -- Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA). This grant consists of Rs 1.75 lakh to each participating institute. Along with the UBA Competitive Perennial Grant, the winners of a photo story competition titled ‘Unnati Ki Kahani Chitro Ki Zubani’ have also been declared.

The objective of these awards is to encourage competition among the participating Institutes for the impactful delivery of the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan mandate. The Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, or UBA, programme connects educational institutions with villages that could use their design and technological interventions. The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) is the national coordinating institute for it.

The results were announced by Dr Vijay Bhatkar, Chairman, National Steering Committee (NSC), UBA and Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Co-Chairman, NSC UBA and Director, IIT Delhi. Professor VK Vijay, National Coordinator, UBA; Professor Vivek Kumar and Professor Priyanka Kaushal, National Co-Coordinators, UBA were also present.

The 78 winners of the UBA Competitive Perennial Grant were involved in participating in Gram Sabhas, preparing Village Development Reports, making some technical interventions for the holistic development of the adopted villages.

“Nearly 290 applications were received for this award. Five winning institutes (out of 840 applications) of the photo story competition will get a cash prize of Rs 5000 each,” said a statement from IIT Delhi.