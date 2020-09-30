CSIR Technologies For Unnat Bharat Abhiyan

A set of CSIR technologies has been launched today for rural development under the joint initiative of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi as its nodal agency and Vijnana Bharti (VIBHA), a science movement. The event was virtually organised on Tuesday, September 29, on the occasion of CSIR-NISTADS 40th Foundation Day. CSIR- National Institute of Science, Technology and Development Studies (CSIR-NISTADS) has been acting as a nodal CSIR Laboratory among CSIR, UBA, VIBHA, and stakeholders.

CSIR has developed several technologies, as per a statement, which can be used in rural areas for development and livelihood generation and achieving sustainable development goals. These technologies can be communicated to the society at large through the Higher Education Institutional network of UBA and local chapters of VIBHA.

The programme inaugurated by Union Minister of Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan witnessed motivated speeches from several other present at the virtual ceremony. DG-CSIR, Secretary, DSIR, Dr Shekhar C Mande; Chairman-National Steering Committee, UBA Vijay P Bhatkar; Director, IIT Delhi Professor V. Ramgopal Rao; National Coordinator, UBA, Professor Virendra K. Vijay; and Director, CSIR-NISTADS Dr Ranjana Aggarwal were present during the online 40th Foundation Day ceremony.

Various stakeholders including famous dignitaries, science experts, field experts, all regional coordinating institutes and participating institutes of UBA, non-profit organisations, UBA volunteers, villagers and farmers of the adopted villages also participated in the programme.

The statement further added: “CSIR, UBA, VIBHA have planned to work jointly on a framework for scientific intervention to create sustainable livelihood opportunities in the rural clusters under synergy of Science and Technology Organizations.”

In his inaugural speech, the Union Minister of Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke about the crucial and catalytic role science and technology plays in bringing equity and equality in the process of development. “The professional know-how evolving innovative R&D is equally important as mobilizing financial resources in today’s rapidly growing knowledge economy,” he further added.

For that, the Minister adds corporates, research agencies, organisations working with medium, small, and cottage level entrepreneurs, voluntary social organizations, NGOs, and socially cognizant citizens need to partner on a common platform to address various problems affecting the lives of millions, especially when COVID-19 has hit the economically weaker section hard.