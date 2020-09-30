  • Home
Unlock 5: Central Universities Can Open For Scientific Research From October 15; States To Decide For The Rest

The decision to reopen the higher educational institutions will be taken on the basis of the assessment of the COVID-19 situation in the respective states and union territories.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 30, 2020 9:29 pm IST

Unlock 5: Higher Education Department Will Decide On Reopening Colleges
New Delhi:

According to the new Unlock-5 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today, the Department of Higher Education will take a decision on the timing of reopening of colleges and higher educational institutions in consultation with the Ministry. The decision to reopen the higher educational institutions will be taken on the basis of the assessment of the COVID-19 situation in the respective states and union territories. The MHA Guidelines issued today also states the online mode of teaching and learning will continue to be in operation and will be encouraged.

The guidelines issued today, as part of Unlock 5, says that the research scholars and postgraduate students in science and technology streams in centrally-run institutions who require laboratory and experimental works will be allowed to visit the institutions from October 15. However, the heads of the institutions in the Centrally Funded Higher Educational Institutions must satisfy that there is a “genuine requirement” of the PhD and PG students for the lab works.

The students enrolled in Science and Technology streams under state and private universities will be permitted to visit their institutions as per the decision of the respective state government.

