School Reopening News: Schools and other educational institutions will continue to remain closed till October 15, the government said in the fresh guidelines issued today.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 30, 2020 8:19 pm IST

Unlock 5: Schools To Open In Graded Manner After October 15
New Delhi:

States and Union Territories will decide on reopening schools and educational institutions after October 15, according to the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today. The guidelines will come into effect from October 1, 2020. The new guidelines are based on feedback received from states and union territories and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments.

The MHA Guidelines, issued today, has given the flexibility to the schools and other coaching institutes to take a decision after October 15 with regard to the start of face to face classes. However, the guidelines also adds that online and distance learning modes of teaching-learning will continue and will be encouraged.

Students, as per the MHA Guidelines, will be permitted to attend schools or institutions with the written consent of their parents and attendance must not be enforced. The states and the union territories will prepare their own SOPs regarding the health and safety of all the students and teachers. Schools which are allowed to open shall have to mandatorily follow the SOP to be issued by Education Departments of States/ UTs.

