Schools To Reopen From September 21 For Classes 9 To 12

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has allowed schools to reopen for resuming the face-to face method of learning from September 21. The ministry has issued a set of guidelines for holding these classes. It is meant to serve as a guide to schools on the safety measures they need to take during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

These Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) follow the centre’s guidelines to allow schools to reopen in areas outside containment zones.

The ministry in the guidelines added: This SOP outlines various generic precautionary measures to be adopted in addition to specific measures to be taken when schools are permitting students (for 9th to 12th class)... All States/UTs are expected to comply with the COVID-19 related guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.”

The Ministry of Health took to Twitter to announce this development. It said: "Health Ministry issues SOP for partial reopening of Schools for students of 9th-12th classes on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers in the context of COVID19."

Health Ministry issues SOP for partial reopening of Schools for students of 9th-12th classes on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers in the context of #COVID19.

— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) September 8, 2020

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued social distancing guidelines including the use of face masks, maintaining six feet distance between students, following respiratory etiquettes, installation of Aarogya Setu application “wherever feasible” and prohibition of spitting.

However, the guidelines also mentioned that online and distance learning shall continue to be in operation and is encouraged. The educational institutes across the country have shifted to online mode to continue the teaching-learning process during the COVID-19 pandemic.