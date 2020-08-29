Unlock 4: Schools, Colleges Continue To Remain Closed; Research Scholars Can Attend Institutions

According to the new Unlock-4 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today, schools, colleges and educational institutions will continue to remain closed till September 30. The guidelines will come into effect from September 1, 2020. However, online and distance learning will continue. Higher Education Institutions, as per the new Unlock-4 guidelines, can open for the research scholars (PhD) and postgraduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory and experimental works. However, this opening for the research scholars and laboratory works will be permitted based on situations.

"Higher Education Institutions only for research scholars (Ph.D.) and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory/ experimental works. These will be permitted by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) in consultation with MHA, based on the assessment of the situation, and keeping in view incidence of COVID-19 in the States/ UTs," the new Unlock-4 guidelines said.

As part of Unlock-4, skill and entrepreneurship training will be permitted in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Short term training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or other Ministries of Government of India or State Governments.

The MHA guidelines on Unlock-4 also said that the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) and their training providers will also be permitted to open.

The new guidelines also has removed the restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. It said: "No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements."

The spokesperson of MHA in a tweet said: "Unlock 4 opens up more activities outside Containment Zones. Metro rail allowed to operate with effect from 07.09.20 in a graded manner, by MOHUA/ Min. of Railways , in consultation with MHA. In this regard, SOP will be issued by MOHUA."