Unlock 4: Puducherry Allows Schools To Reopen For Classes 9-12

School Reopening News: Puducherry Education Department has allowed schools to reopen for higher classes for doubt clarification sessions.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 27, 2020 7:16 pm IST | Source: ANI

New Delhi:

Puducherry education Department has allowed the reopening of schools for higher classes in a phased manner, for holding doubt clarification sessions.

In Puducherry and Karaikal, sessions for Class 10 and Class 12 will start from October 5, 2020. For Class 9 and Class 11, sessions will begin from October 12.

As per the Unlock 4 rules issued by the Central Government, States can permit schools to reopen for students of Classes 9-12 who are from non-containment zones, on submission of written consent from parents.

The guidelines also stated that States and Union Territories may permit up to 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching or tele-counselling and related work.

The guidelines have prohibited schools from organizing outdoor activities, assemblies, sports and events to avoid overcrowding.

