Unlock 4 Guidelines Issued: Schools To Remain Closed Till September 30

Schools, colleges and educational institutions will continue to remain closed till September 30, according to the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today as part of COVID-19 Unlock-4 guidelines. The guidelines will come into effect from September 1, 2020.

However, online and distance learning will continue. In the new guidelines issued as part of Unlock-4, studnets of Classes 9-12 will be permitted to attend schools in areas outside containment zones.