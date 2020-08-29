  • Home
  • Education
  • Unlock 4 Guidelines Issued: Schools To Remain Closed Till September 30

Unlock 4 Guidelines Issued: Schools To Remain Closed Till September 30

Unlock 4 Guidelines: Schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain closed till the end of September, the government said in the fresh guidelines issued today.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 29, 2020 8:09 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Tripura Neighbourhood Classes Suspended, Other Modes Of Online Learning Continue
Education Minister Directs Samagra Shiksha To Promote Vocationalisation At Review Meeting
COVID-19: Delhi Government Launches Fitness Campaign For Students Restricted To Homes
COVID-19: Educational Institutes In Odisha To Remain Closed Till End of Durga Puja
COVID-19: Odisha To Reduce Syllabus By 30% For Classes 1 To 12
Teaching-Learning During COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh Schools To Impart Classes Over Phone
Unlock 4 Guidelines Issued: Schools To Remain Closed Till September 30
Unlock 4 Guidelines Issued: Schools To Remain Closed Till September 30
New Delhi:

Schools, colleges and educational institutions will continue to remain closed till September 30, according to the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today as part of COVID-19 Unlock-4 guidelines. The guidelines will come into effect from September 1, 2020.
However, online and distance learning will continue. In the new guidelines issued as part of Unlock-4, studnets of Classes 9-12 will be permitted to attend schools in areas outside containment zones.

Click here for more Education News
covid
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra: Decision On Modalities Of Exams On Monday, Says Education Minister Uday Samant
Maharashtra: Decision On Modalities Of Exams On Monday, Says Education Minister Uday Samant
Union Ministers, Ramesh Pokhriyal, Dharmendra Pradhan Attend Foundation Day Of Central University Of Odisha
Union Ministers, Ramesh Pokhriyal, Dharmendra Pradhan Attend Foundation Day Of Central University Of Odisha
JEE Main, NEET 2020 Live Updates: 6 States File Review Petition In Supreme Court
Live | JEE Main, NEET 2020 Live Updates: 6 States File Review Petition In Supreme Court
JEE Main And NEET 2020: IIT Delhi Alumni To Help Aspirants With Transport Facility
JEE Main And NEET 2020: IIT Delhi Alumni To Help Aspirants With Transport Facility
AILET 2020 Scheduled On September 26; Admit Cards Soon
AILET 2020 Scheduled On September 26; Admit Cards Soon
.......................... Advertisement ..........................