  Unlock 3: Assam Frames Guidelines For Reopening Schools, Seeks Suggestions From Stakeholders

Unlock 3: Assam Frames Guidelines For Reopening Schools, Seeks Suggestions From Stakeholders

The guidelines are now available at ssa.assa.gov.in and the government has asked the stakeholders to submit their feedback regarding the initiative at sopschoolopeningassam@gmail.com.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 5, 2020 5:43 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Unlock 3: Assam Frames Guidelines For Reopening Schools, Seeks Suggestions From Stakeholders
Unlock 3: Assam Frames Guidelines For Reopening Schools, Seeks Suggestions From Stakeholders
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

With schools across the country closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Assam government has formed guidelines for informal classes. The guidelines are now available at ssa.assa.gov.in and the government has asked the stakeholders to submit their feedback regarding the initiative at sopschoolopeningassam@gmail.com, on or before August 20, 2020.

According to an official statement, these informal classes will not be compulsory and only the interested students can join from September 1, by following the safety norms like wearing face masks and maintaining physical distance of minimum eight feet.

Students will be tested for COVID-19 between August 23 and August 30 and only those who test negative will be allowed to attend these classes. Schools and colleges, that are to be used for the informal classes, will be sanitized before the commencement of classes and thereafter, on an interval of every 15 days.

COVID-19 And Informal Classes

For Classes 1 to 4 students, mid-day meals will be distributed and assignments or questions will be distributed to the parents. Students will answer questions in home, the guidelines proposed.

The answer sheets will be handed over to teachers by the parents and the students will be evaluated for their unit tests through these assignments, the guidelines said.

For students of Classes 5 to 8, informal classes will be held in the nearest village library, open field, courtyard of houses etc. Government and private school teachers, retired teachers, senior students, TET qualified teachers, and any other “willing and capable” persons will take classes.

For Classes 9 to 12, classes will be held in nearby schools, even if he or she is not enrolled in that particular school. Students will be required to register for these classes and after that, each class will be divided into sections. There will be a maximum of 15 students in each section, the guidelines said.

Classes will also be held for final year degree students and students of Classes 11 and 12 studying in college. The Higher Education Department will issue detailed guidelines based on feedback from the stakeholders.

These guidelines will also be followed by universities, technical institutes and medical colleges. Concerned authorities of these institutes will plan activities for university, engineering and medical colleges, an official statement said.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
