University Of Rajasthan Releases BA LLB Exam Time Table 2022 At Uniraj.ac.in

The University of Rajasthan will conduct BA LLB exams in April.

The University of Rajasthan has released the date sheet for Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Legislative Law (BA LLB) exams. Candidates can download the Rajasthan University BA LLB time table for integrated course main and due papers December 2021 exams through the official website-- uniraj.ac.in. The university will conduct the BA LLB exams in April 2022.

Rajasthan University BA LLB Time Table: How To Download

Visit the official website-- uniraj.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'Examination' tab.

Click on the 'BA LLB exam time table' link.

A PDF will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a print out for future reference.

For more details on Rajasthan University BA LLB exam, candidates are advised to visit the official website-- uniraj.ac.in.