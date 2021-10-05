University Of Rajasthan Declares BA LLb, BSc And Other Semester Exam Results

University of Rajasthan declares UG, PG results at uniraj.ac.in

The University of Rajasthan has declared the semester exam results for courses including BA LLb and BSc. The students who were enrolled in BA LLb Semester 8 and Semester 10 and BSc Part 3 will be able to check their results on the university website -- uniraj.ac.in. To access the Rajasthan University results, students will have to use their roll numbers and dates of birth.

Along with the BA LLb and BSc results, the university has also released the Semester 3 revaluation results of programmes including MA Political Science, MA/ MSc Psychology and MA/ MSc Geography.

Although the score cards with the detailed marks secured in all the subjects can be obtained by logging in to the university website with the credentials, the hard copy supporting the online digital mark sheet will be issued to the students later.

University of Rajasthan Results: How To Download