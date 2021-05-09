  • Home
University Of Rajasthan Announces Summer Vacation Till June 30

University of Rajasthan has announced summer vacation till June 30
New Delhi:

The University of Rajasthan has announced summer vacation till June 30 amid a surge in the active COVID-19 cases. The university and its affiliated colleges and the university departments will remain closed till June 30.

A University of Rajasthan statement issued in this regard also said that although during the period of summer vacation in the university, the campus will remain closed for all the students, faculty, staff and officers, the heads of the departments and college principals will not leave the headquarter without informing the university and have to be available over phone.

It also added that the remaining syllabus of the postgraduate courses must be completed in online mode.

The decision was made keeping in view the present second wave of COVID-19 situation, the lockdown associated with it and the difficulties faced by the students and the staff.

Rajasthan on Saturday witnessed a record daily rise of 17,987 COVID-19 cases that took the infection tally to7,38,786 while 160 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,506.

Several state governments including Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Telangana and West Bengal also have announced early summer vacation this year for their respective government and private schools after considering the rising COVID-19 cases.

