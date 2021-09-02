Mumbai University gets A++ NAAC grade

The University of Mumbai (MU) has been accorded A++ grade by NAAC. Mumbai University has scored total marks of 3.65 CGPA in the NAAC grading.

Congratulating the university, Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant, in a social media post said: “Congratulations from the Government of Maharashtra to the Vice Chancellor, Professors, Officers, Staff, Senate Members, Management Council Members, Students and all concerned of the University of Mumbai for getting A ++ rating with 3.65 marks by the National Assessment and Rating Council (NAAC).”

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), established in 1994, works towards periodic assessment and accreditation of institutions of higher education and also to stimulate the academic environment for promotion of quality of teaching-learning and research in higher education institutions.

The CGPA score of NAAC has been derived on the basis of the scores obtained from three sources -- system-generated scores (SGS) of the quantitative metrics which comprise about 70% of the total, the scores from the qualitative, critical appraisal by the peer team through on-site visit and the scores obtained on the student satisfaction survey. These scores are then collated through an automated procedure based on ‘benchmarks’ and assessed on a five-point scale, a statement on the NAAC grading read.

The Mumbai University has a total of five campuses -- Fort (main campus), Ratnagiri, Kalina, Kalyan and Thane. Mumbai University's main campus has 60 departments. Currently, there are 762 colleges affiliated with MU.

Mumbai University has seven faculties including Arts, Commerce, Science, Law, and Sports. The university offers more than 100 courses in fields like music, theatre, management, and technology.