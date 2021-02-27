Last Date For Application To Mumbai University PET Extended; Apply Till March 2

  • Home
The University of Mumbai has extended the last date for online registration for its PhD Entrance Test (PET) till March 2.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 27, 2021 2:29 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The University of Mumbai PET application dates have been extended. Candidates willing to register for Mumbai University PhD Entrance Test (PET) can apply online at the university website -- mhpravesh.in till March 2, 2021. Students will be able to register online for admission to the PhD courses. The PET exam dates have not been announced yet. All those candidates who had already applied online earlier for the PhD Entrance Test at Mumbai University will not be required to apply again and their applications would be accepted.

Mumbai University PhD Entrance Test - Admission Process

Step 1: Visit mhpravesh.in/mupet2020

Step 2: Download and check the Prospectus for detailed information on programmes and university rules

Step 3: On the registration window, insert the login credentials

Step 4: Fill the details required

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Submit

While announcing the extension of last dates, the University of Mumbai in their social media said: “Website for applying PET exam -- http://mhpravesh.in/mupet2020/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx?did=8. Last date for PET application 2nd March 2021.”

Mumbai University University of Mumbai
