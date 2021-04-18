  • Home
University Of Mumbai Announces PET Examination Results For MPhil, PhD Candidates

Mumbai University has announced the results for PhD entrance test (PET 2021) for PhD and MPhil candidates at mu.ac.in. The candidates will have to login the online portal using their ID and password and access their PET 2021 results.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 18, 2021 9:07 am IST

Mumbai University PET exam 2021 result announced
New Delhi:

The University said, “It has announced the results of the online PET examination conducted for the PhD and MPhil entrance examinations. Students will be able to view their exam results with the help of the link, user ID and password provided to them during the exam”.

PET 2021 Qualifying Criteria

The research candidates will have to score a minimum of 50 marks in the unreserved category and the reserved candidates will have to score at least 45 marks in MU PET 2021.

The entrance exam was conducted on March 26 and 27 in online mode for 79 subjects. PET question paper is of 100 marks. The question paper will have two sections of 50 marks each. Section A was based on research methodology and Section B had subject-specific questions.

The University also conducted a mock test to help the candidates understand the exam pattern.

