Mumbai University PET exam 2021 result announced

University Of Mumbai has announced the results for PhD entrance test (PET 2021) for PhD and MPhil candidates at mu.ac.in. The candidates will have to login the online portal using their ID and password and access their PET 2021 results. The selected candidates will have to report at the University and pay the course fee and confirm their admission. The details for the same will be shared by the University.

The University said, “It has announced the results of the online PET examination conducted for the PhD and MPhil entrance examinations. Students will be able to view their exam results with the help of the link, user ID and password provided to them during the exam”.

मुंबई विद्यापीठाने पीएचडी आणि एमफील प्रवेश परीक्षेसाठी घेतलेल्या ऑनलाईन पेट परीक्षेचा निकाल जाहीर करण्यात आला आहे. विद्यार्थ्यांना परीक्षेच्यावेळी उपलब्ध करून देण्यात आलेली लिंक, युजर आयडी आणि पासवर्डच्या सहाय्याने विद्यार्थ्यांना त्यांच्या परीक्षेचा निकाल पाहता येणार — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) April 17, 2021

PET 2021 Qualifying Criteria

The research candidates will have to score a minimum of 50 marks in the unreserved category and the reserved candidates will have to score at least 45 marks in MU PET 2021.

The entrance exam was conducted on March 26 and 27 in online mode for 79 subjects. PET question paper is of 100 marks. The question paper will have two sections of 50 marks each. Section A was based on research methodology and Section B had subject-specific questions.

The University also conducted a mock test to help the candidates understand the exam pattern.