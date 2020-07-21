University Of Mumbai Admission 2020 Schedule Released; Apply Till August 4

The University of Mumbai has released the schedule for online registration of students for admission to undergraduate, or UG, programmes. This online registration is for the 2020-2021 academic session. Students of all categories and quotas, meeting the eligibility criteria, can apply for the admission to the courses online from July 22. The last date of Mumbai University registration 2020 is August 4 till 1 pm.

The details of the registration process and subsequent procedure for the undergraduate (UG) and five-year integrated courses are available on the Mumbai University website.

Candidates seeking admission to UG programmes in colleges of Arts, Science, Commerce and sub-campus of the university -- Thane and Ratnagiri can register themselves and submit their online application from July 22 to August 4, 2020.

The university in its social media handle posted: “Admission Schedule (Pre Admission online Enrollment) of various undergraduate courses for the academic year 2020-21…”

Admission schedule ( Pre Admission online Enrolment) of various under graduate courses for the academic year 2020-21 pic.twitter.com/xBYsClFrSS — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) July 21, 2020

A statement issued by the university also mentions that the university will release three merit-lists for the students on August 4, August 10 and August 17, 2020.

As per the statement issued by the university, students are required to submit an undertaking for confirming their candidature at any one college of the university.

The university has also provided for provisions for those students whose results are awaited or whose original mark sheets and pass certificates supporting the Class 12 results are not available. “Colleges should allot provisional admission to students and confirm the same after submission of hard copies of marksheets and other certificates,” added the university statement.

Applicants seeking clarifications on Mumbai University admission process can call on the helpline number -- 8411860004.