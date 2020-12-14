  • Home
  • Education
  • University Of Madras Extends Last Date For Admission To Distance Programmes

University Of Madras Extends Last Date For Admission To Distance Programmes

The last date for admissions to distance courses at the University of Madras has been extended till December 31, 2020, as per the official notification released on the varsity’s website.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Dec 14, 2020 11:15 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Tamil Nadu: Governor Appoints VCs To University Of Madras, Jayalalithaa Fisheries Varsity
RGUKT CET 2020 Result Declared: Check Rank At Ht.rguktcet.in
IPU Admission 2020: Online Registration For Spot Round Counselling Begins
DU Admissions 2020: Special Drive Cut-Off List For Arts, Commerce Out
DU Admissions 2020: Seats Open In Science At Gargi, Hansraj Under Special Drive Cut-Off List
IIT Mandi Celebrates Eighth Convocation Virtually
University Of Madras Extends Last Date For Admission To Distance Programmes
University Of Madras Extends Last Date For Admission To Distance Programmes
New Delhi:

The last date for admissions to distance courses at the University of Madras has been extended till December 31, 2020, as per the official notification released on the varsity’s website.

“The last date to apply for admission UG / PG / MBA / MCA / Certificate / Diploma Courses for the academic session 2020-21 through Institute of Distance Education, University of Madras is extended upto December 31, 2020,” read the notice.

All those candidates who are eligible and willing to take admissions in one of the courses at University of Madras can apply online at online.ideunom.ac.in.

Institute of Distance Education, University of Madras offers 15 undergraduate courses, 20 postgraduate courses, 16 diploma courses and 12 certificate courses.

Admissions are made throughout the year for all these 63 programmes in two streams namely Academic Year Admissions and Calendar Year Admissions.

Click here for more Education News
University of Madras
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Government Will Encourage Students To Take Up Scientific Research, Studies: Goa Chief Minister
Government Will Encourage Students To Take Up Scientific Research, Studies: Goa Chief Minister
CBSE Sample Paper 2021 For Class 12 Business Studies
CBSE Sample Paper 2021 For Class 12 Business Studies
Puducherry: Five UG Medical Seats Reserved For Wards Of COVID Warriors
Puducherry: Five UG Medical Seats Reserved For Wards Of COVID Warriors
Maharashtra NEET Round 2 Selection List Released At Mahacet.org
Maharashtra NEET Round 2 Selection List Released At Mahacet.org
NTSE 2020: First Stage Of Class 10 Examination Concludes
NTSE 2020: First Stage Of Class 10 Examination Concludes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................