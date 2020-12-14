University Of Madras Extends Last Date For Admission To Distance Programmes

The last date for admissions to distance courses at the University of Madras has been extended till December 31, 2020, as per the official notification released on the varsity’s website.

“The last date to apply for admission UG / PG / MBA / MCA / Certificate / Diploma Courses for the academic session 2020-21 through Institute of Distance Education, University of Madras is extended upto December 31, 2020,” read the notice.

All those candidates who are eligible and willing to take admissions in one of the courses at University of Madras can apply online at online.ideunom.ac.in.

Institute of Distance Education, University of Madras offers 15 undergraduate courses, 20 postgraduate courses, 16 diploma courses and 12 certificate courses.

Admissions are made throughout the year for all these 63 programmes in two streams namely Academic Year Admissions and Calendar Year Admissions.