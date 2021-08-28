University Of Lucknow Releases Postgraduate Entrance Test (PGET) Dates; Detailed Schedule Here

Lucknow University PGET schedule 2021 at lkouniv.ac.in

The University of Lucknow has released the Postgraduate Entrance Eest (PGET 2021) dates. The PGET 2021 will start on September 6 and will end on September 13. The Lucknow University PGET 2021 will be held in two shifts -- the first between 11 am and 12:30 pm and the next from 3 pm to 4:30 pm. PGET 2021 will begin with LLM and Public Administration on September 6 morning shift and will end with Sociology, Statistics and MBA/ MTTM on September 13.

The university is yet to release the PGET 2021 admit cards. As soon as the admit cards are released, students will be able to access and download them from the university website. The Lucknow University PGET admit cards will include details on the mode of exam, PGET exam centres, roll numbers of candidates, subject of the test, reporting time, and PGET exam day guidelines.

Lucknow University Admissions 2021: How To Download PGET 2021 Date Sheet

Visit the official website of Lucknow University - lkouniv.ac.in.

On the News section, click on PGET dates link

The PGET complete schedule will be displayed

Download the complete schedule

Lucknow University PGET Schedule