University Of Lucknow Releases BA, BCA Results; Details Here

University Of Lucknow has released BA, BCA odd semester results at lkouniv.ac.in

The University of Lucknow has announced the results for several undergraduate odd semester exam results. The students who appeared for the BA (Hons) Public Policy semester third and semester fifth exams, BCA and BA fifth semester exams can check their results online at lkouniv.ac.in. The odd semester exam results have also been announced for the students of colleges affiliated with the university. To access and download the semester exam results, students have to login at the website with their roll numbers.

The Lucknow University exam results have been announced in the form of individual score cards comprising details of the students and the marks they have scored in the semester exams. The university has been releasing the undergraduate semester results from April 26.

Steps To Check Lucknow University Semester Exams Results

Step 1: Visit the official website lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the designated result window

Step 3: Enter student ID or university roll number

Step 4: Click on results tab

Step 5: The semester exams marksheet will be displayed, download it for further use

The University of Lucknow has also provided an email Id for those students who find any discrepancies in the semester exam results. The students can contact the Lucknow University examination officials at the controller of examination at coe@lkouniv.ac.in with their grievances.