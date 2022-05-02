  • Home
  • Education
  • University Of Lucknow To Offer Part-Time MTech Course For Working Professionals

University Of Lucknow To Offer Part-Time MTech Course For Working Professionals

The board comprising of the engineering faculty gave a nod to the proposal in a recently held meeting after considering the success of the part-time PhD programme. The online applications will start soon after getting the approval of the academic council.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 2, 2022 5:16 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

University Of Lucknow Admission 2022-23: Registration For UG Programmes Begins; Apply By May 31
Lucknow University, Affiliated Colleges To Be Closed Till January 30
University Of Lucknow Asks Students To Vacate Hostels, Return Home Amid Covid
Lucknow University, Affiliated Colleges Closed Till January 16
University Of Lucknow Announces Winter Break For Its Students
Lucknow University Extends Deadline For Direct Admission To BTech, MCA, BPharm Courses
University Of Lucknow To Offer Part-Time MTech Course For Working Professionals
Lucknow University will start part-time programme in MTech
New Delhi:

The University of Lucknow will start offering part-time MTech courses for working professionals from the 2022-23 academic year. The board comprising of the engineering faculty gave a nod to the proposal in a recently held meeting after considering the success of the part-time PhD programme. The online applications will start soon after getting the approval of the academic council.

Announcing the launch of the part-time course, a social media post of the university said: “FoET, University of Lucknow has started MTech part time course to facilitate higher education for working person.”

The Lucknow University part-time MTech programme will be held for six semesters. The course is meant for working professionals including engineers and teachers who will be able to attend classes during late hours on weekends. Working professionals with a BTech or Bachelor of Engineering degree will be able to apply for the MTech programme. The faculty of engineering and technology will begin the programme with subjects including power system in electrical engineering and industrial and production engineering in mechanical engineering domain. Each batch will have 20 seats.

Click here for more Education News
University of Lucknow, Lucknow

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE, CISCE Class 10, 12 Exams LIVE: Term 2 Exam Analysis, Answer Key, Question Paper, Students Reaction
Live | CBSE, CISCE Class 10, 12 Exams LIVE: Term 2 Exam Analysis, Answer Key, Question Paper, Students Reaction
Delhi University Provides Drop-Out Students A 'Centenary' Chance To Take Exams And Complete Degree
Delhi University Provides Drop-Out Students A 'Centenary' Chance To Take Exams And Complete Degree
IIM Bangalore Professor Co-Authors Book On Indian Knowledge Systems
IIM Bangalore Professor Co-Authors Book On Indian Knowledge Systems
CBSE Class 12 Hindi Paper Analysis 2022:
CBSE Class 12 Hindi Paper Analysis 2022: "Easy, Scoring Paper"; Check Students, Teachers' Reactions
Delhi HC Seeks Centre, City Govt's Stand On Plea Seeking Uniform Education System
Delhi HC Seeks Centre, City Govt's Stand On Plea Seeking Uniform Education System
.......................... Advertisement ..........................