University Of Lucknow To Offer Part-Time MTech Course For Working Professionals

Lucknow University will start part-time programme in MTech

The University of Lucknow will start offering part-time MTech courses for working professionals from the 2022-23 academic year. The board comprising of the engineering faculty gave a nod to the proposal in a recently held meeting after considering the success of the part-time PhD programme. The online applications will start soon after getting the approval of the academic council.

Announcing the launch of the part-time course, a social media post of the university said: “FoET, University of Lucknow has started MTech part time course to facilitate higher education for working person.”

The Lucknow University part-time MTech programme will be held for six semesters. The course is meant for working professionals including engineers and teachers who will be able to attend classes during late hours on weekends. Working professionals with a BTech or Bachelor of Engineering degree will be able to apply for the MTech programme. The faculty of engineering and technology will begin the programme with subjects including power system in electrical engineering and industrial and production engineering in mechanical engineering domain. Each batch will have 20 seats.