University Of Lucknow Extends Last Date To Apply For UG, PG, PhD Courses

University of Lucknow extends UG, PG, PhD application deadline

The University of Lucknow has extended the last date to register for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and PhD courses. While the applicants seeking admission to the UG and PG programmes at the University of Lucknow will now be able to apply for the courses till May 31, the candidates applying for PhD programmes can apply till May 15. Candidates can apply online at lkouniv.ac.in. Earlier the last date to apply for the programmes was May 3.

Considering the hardships students are facing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic university has extended the last to register for the UG, PG and PhD programmes for the academic year 2021-22, a university statement issued in this regard said.

Lucknow University Admission 2021: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of Lucknow University-- lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Admission” tab

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the ‘Online form submission’ tab

Step 4: Read the guidelines carefully and click on the ‘I agree’ button

Step 5: Enter all the details and submit the registration form. Candidates will receive their login credentials on the registered mobile number and email ID provided at the time of registration.

Step 6: Login again and complete the application form and submit.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and download a copy of the duly-filled application form

If a candidate is unable to fill the application form in one sitting or somehow the process is interrupted, there is no need to register again. Applicants can login using the credentials sent on their mobile number and continue the process.