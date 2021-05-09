University Of Lucknow Declares MA 3rd Semester Ancient Indian History, Travel And Tourism Management Results
The University of Lucknow has declared the results for MA Third semester Ancient Indian History (AIH) Group B and Travel and Tourism Management. Students can check their results online at lkouniv.ac.in.
The University of Lucknow has declared the results for MA Third semester Ancient Indian History (AIH) and Travel and Tourism Management. The students who appeared for the MA Ancient Indian History (AIH) Group B third semester exam and Travel and Tourism Management semester exams from the university and its affiliated colleges can check their results online at lkouniv.ac.in. To access and download the semester results, students have to login at the website with their roll numbers.
The results of Lucknow University have been announced in the form of individual score cards for the students. The university has been releasing the undergraduate semester results from April 26. Before this, the university had announced the results for the BA Social Work results for the third and fifth semesters students.
The University of Lucknow took to their social media handle to announce the semester results. The university in the Twitter handle said: “MA 3rd Semester results of AIH Group B and Travel and Tourism Management are now available on the University website. Students may access their results by visiting lkouniv.ac.in.”
MA 3rd Semester results of AIH Group B and Travel and Tourism Management are now available on the University website. Students may access their results by visiting https://t.co/8JghDM53GI— University of Lucknow (@lkouniv) May 9, 2021
All the best!
University Of Lucknow: Steps To Check Semester Exam Results
Step 1: Visit the official website lkouniv.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the designated result window
Step 3: Enter student ID or university roll number
Step 4: Click on results tab
Step 5: The semester exams marksheet will be displayed, download it for further use
The University of Lucknow has also provided an email Id for those students who find any discrepancies in the semester exam results. The students can contact the Lucknow University examination officials at the controller of examination at coe@lkouniv.ac.in with their grievances.