University Of Lucknow Declares Bsc Fifth Semester Result

The students who appeared for the Bachelor of Science (BSc) fifth semester exams from Lucknow University can check their results online at lkouniv.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 14, 2021 4:59 pm IST

Lucknow University has announced the BSc fifth semester exam results at lkouniv.ac.in
New Delhi:

The University of Lucknow has announced the results for BSc fifth semester results. The students who appeared for the Bachelor of Science (BSc) fifth semester exams from Lucknow University can check their results online at lkouniv.ac.in. The BSc fifth semester exam results have also been announced for the students of colleges affiliated with the university. To access and download the BSc fifth semester results, students have to login at the website with their roll numbers.

The BSc 5th semester Lucknow University results have been announced in the form of individual score cards comprising details of the students and the marks they have scored in the semester exams. The university has been releasing the undergraduate semester results from April 26. Before this, the university has released the BCA third semester results.

Steps To Check Lucknow University Semester Exams Results

Step 1: Visit the official website lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the designated result window

Step 3: Enter student ID or university roll number

Step 4: Click on results tab

Step 5: The semester exams marksheet will be displayed, download it for further use

The University of Lucknow has also provided an email Id for those students who find any discrepancies in the semester exam results. The students can contact the Lucknow University examination officials at the controller of examination at coe@lkouniv.ac.in with their grievances.

