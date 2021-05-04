University Of Lucknow Declares BA Economics, Ancient Indian History Result

  • Home
Lucknow University Results: To access and download the BA Honours Economics and AIH fifth semester results, students have to login at the university website, lkouniv.ac.in, with their roll numbers.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 4, 2021 9:39 am IST

Lucknow University announces BA Honours Economics, 5th semester AIH results at lkouniv.ac.in
New Delhi:

The University of Lucknow has declared the results for BA Honours Economics and Ancient Indian History fifth semester results. The students who appeared for the BA Honours Economics and Ancient Indian History (AIH) semester exams from the university and its affiliated colleges can check their results online at lkouniv.ac.in. To access and download the BA Honours Economics and AIH fifth semester results, students have to login at the website with their roll numbers.

The results of Lucknow University have been announced in the form of individual score cards for the students. The university has been releasing the undergraduate semester results from April 26.

While announcing the University of Lucknow semester results, a post on their social media handle said: “BA Hons. Economics and AIH 5th Semester results are now available on the University website. Students may access their results by visiting lkouniv.ac.in.”

Steps To Check Lucknow University Semester Exams Results

Step 1: Visit the official website lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the designated result window

Step 3: Enter student ID or university roll number

Step 4: Click on results tab

Step 5: The semester exams marksheet will be displayed, download it for further use

Lucknow University had earlier announced the results for programmes including BCom, BA English, BA Third Semester, BA Third Semester Economics, Fifth Semester English and MA Journalism and Mass Communication.

The university has also provided an email Id for students in cases they find any discrepancies in the Lucknow University results. The students can contact the Lucknow University examination officials at the controller of examination at coe@lkouniv.ac.in.

