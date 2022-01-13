University Of Lucknow Asks Students To Vacate Hostels, Return Home Amid Covid

Lucknow University has directed its students to vacate hostels

The University of Lucknow has asked its first-semester undergraduate and postgraduate students to vacate its hostels and return home due to the ongoing Covid pandemic. The university has also asked to start free Covid testing and Covid vaccination camps in its campus for the benefit of the students and the teaching and non-teaching staff.

The decision to vacate the first-semester undergraduate and postgraduate hostels has been made considering many students falling prey to Covid and many showing symptoms like cold, cough and fever.

While announcing that students should vacate the hostels to ensure safety of health amid the ongoing Covid pandemic, the university also said that the classes which have been continuing in online mode will remain and the first semester UG and PG exams can be expected to be held in February 2022.

The University of Lucknow on January 8 announced that physical classes in the university campus and at affiliated colleges have been suspended from January 10 till January 16, 2022.

The decision was taken following a government order, in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Teaching-learning activities will continue online, the university said.

Though the university campus and affiliated colleges will be closed till January 16, exams scheduled for these days will continue as usual, the university said in a statement.

The university has also ordered strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs and health and safety guidelines during this period.