University Of Lucknow Announces Winter Break For Its Students

Meanwhile, students applying under the Research Merit Scholarship are expected to submit the application in the prescribed format by the date December 22.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 19, 2021 4:22 pm IST

Lucknow University will close for winter break from Dec 25
New Delhi:

The University of Lucknow has announced winter breaks between December 25, 2021 and January 2, 2022. The winter or semester break is for all the students studying in the university and students enrolled in colleges under the university. While announcing the winter or semester break, the university has said that the examination scheduled will be held as per date sheet mentioned earlier.

The university resumed offline classes for the BCA first semester students from October 25. The university in an official statement had said that 75 per cent attendance would be mandatory for taking the mid-term and end-term semester exams.

Meanwhile, students applying under the Research Merit Scholarship are expected to submit the application in the prescribed format by the date December 22.

While announcing the research merit scholarship, the university in a social media post said: “The researchers applying under the Research Merit Scholarship are expected to submit the affidavit in the given format by the date 22/12/2021."

University of Lucknow, Lucknow
