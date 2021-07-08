  • Home
UPJEE B.Ed. Exam: As many as 5,91,305 candidates will appear for the UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Exam (JEE).

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 8, 2021 4:18 pm IST

University Of Lucknow Announces UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Exam Date
UPJEE B.Ed. exam date announced
New Delhi:

The University of Lucknow has announced the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam B.Ed (UPJEE B.Ed.) exam date. The UPJEE B.Ed. will be held on July 30. The entrance exam will be conducted in two shifts. As many as 5,91,305 candidates will appear for the UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Exam (JEE).

A university statement issued in this regard said: “UPJEE B.Ed. will be held at 75 districts of the state.” It also added that 14 nodal centres have been made for the purpose.

UPJEE B.Ed. will be held as an objective exam. The entrance examination comprises two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will have two parts of 50 questions in each part. While Paper 1 will have General Knowledge and Hindi language questions, Paper 2 will comprise General Aptitude Test, and Subject Aptitude Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture).

Candidates who qualify the entrance exam will have to attend online counselling process for allotment of seat. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted in May but was deferred due to the ongoing Covid crisis.

A social media post of the University said: “UP JEE B.Ed examination dates announced. The examination will be conducted on July 30, 2021 in two shifts at different centers in 75 districts of the state. Wishing everyone a very successful exam result.”

