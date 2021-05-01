University Of Lucknow Announces Summer Vacation Till May 15

  • Home
Amid a surge in the active COVID-19 cases, the University of Lucknow has announced the summer vacation from today, May 1. The university and its affiliated colleges and the university departments will remain closed till May 15.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 1, 2021 5:39 pm IST

New Delhi:

A Lucknow University statement issued in this regard said that during the period of summer vacation in the university, the campus will remain closed for all the students, faculty, staff and officers. Online classes will also remain suspended during summer vacation.

The decision was made keeping in view the present second wave of COVID-19 situation, the lockdown associated with it and the difficulties faced by the students and the staff.

The university has recently released the third semester results for BCom and BA honours in Ancient Indian History, Economics and fifth semester English results.

To check the Lucknow University results, students have to login at the university website -- lkouniv.ac.in with their student ID or university roll number.

Several state governments including Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Telangana and West Bengal also have announced early summer vacation this year for their respective government and private educational institutes after considering the rising COVID-19 cases. Usually, most of the schools in these states declare their summer vacation from May and continue till early July. Though, as the virus cases have surged in the states, their education departments have already announced summer vacations.

