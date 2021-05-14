University Of Lucknow Announces BCA 3rd Semester Result

University of lucknow declares BCA 3rd semester result

The University of Lucknow has declared the results for BCA Third semester results. The students who appeared for the Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) Third semester exams from the Lucknow University and its affiliated colleges can check their results online at lkouniv.ac.in. To access and download the BCA third semester results, students have to login at the website with their roll numbers.

The BCA third semester results have been announced in the form of individual score cards comprising details of the students and the marks they have scored. The university has been releasing the undergraduate semester results from April 26.

Lucknow University Semester Exams Results: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the designated result window

Step 3: Enter student ID or university roll number

Step 4: Click on results tab

Step 5: The semester exams marksheet will be displayed, download it for further use

The University of Lucknow has also provided an email Id for those students who find any discrepancies in the semester exam results. The students can contact the Lucknow University examination officials at the controller of examination at coe@lkouniv.ac.in with their grievances.