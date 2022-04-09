University Of Lucknow Admission 2022-23: Registration For UG Programmes Begins; Apply By May 31

UGET 2022 applications begin for admission to UG courses in Lucknow University

The University of Lucknow (Lucknow University) has started the registration process for admission to its undergraduate and undergraduate professional courses for the 2022-23 academic session. The Lucknow University application for admission to UG and UG professional courses which started on April 2, will continue till May 31. As per Lucknow University entrance admission dates, the university will conduct the admission test between June 15 and June 25. Candidates willing to take admission at the university through Lucknow University Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) can fill the online application at lkouniv.ac.in.

Admissions in the faculties of Arts, Commerce, Law, Science and Fine Arts, Yoga and Alternative Medicine, UG students will be admitted on the basis of marks obtained on UGET 2022.

Details Required While Filling UGET 2022 Application Form

• Valid Email ID

• Aadhar No.

• Active Mobile Number: Mobile number should be with the applicant at the time of form filling. Login Credentials (Registration no and password) will be sent on this mobile number and email id.

• Alternate Mobile Number (Preferably of parent)

• Scanned Photo in JPEG format (Maximum upload size is 50 KB only)

• Scanned Signature in JPEG format (Maximum upload size is 50 KB only)

• Photo ID proof (Aadhar Card Voter ID, Driving License, Passport)

Lucknow University UGET Application Fee