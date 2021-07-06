University Of Kerala Reschedules PG Entrance Test; New Date Here

Kerala University postpones PG entrance test

The University of Kerala has rescheduled the postgraduate entrance test date. Earlier scheduled to be conducted on July 15, will now be held on August 1. The university will conduct offline entrance tests in multiple exam centres allocated for the purpose in three cities -- Trivandrum, Ernakulam and Kozhikode. The application window of admission to PG programmes at Kerala University closed on June 30.

“PG CSS entrance examination date has been rescheduled to commence from 01/08/2021,” a statement on the official website read.

Kerala University PG entrance exam will be held for a total duration of two hours. The offline entrance test will comprise both multiple-choice based and descriptive questions. While the MCQs will carry one mark each and will consist of 60 questions, the descriptive type questions will be held for 40 marks. Applicants have to attempt eight questions out of the total 12 descriptive questions. Each descriptive question in Kerala University entrance test will carry five marks.

PG Admissions to the university is through entrance exam and academic performances in the last qualifying examination. For some of the programmes, the university conducts entrance examination, while for some others, including for admission to affiliated colleges, it is through merit. The university has its own merit calculation criterion through which it releases the rank list for PG affiliated colleges programmes.