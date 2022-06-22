University Of Kerala Gets A++ Ranking From NAAC

Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the University of Kerala secured A ++ with 3.67 grade points in NAAC accreditation.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 22, 2022 7:19 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Kerala University PhD Registration Ends Tomorrow; Exam On December 4
University Of Kerala Begins Application For PhD Entrance Examination
Shashi Tharoor Urges Kerala Governor To Put University Exams On Hold Till Covid Situation Normalises
University Of Kerala Reschedules PG Entrance Test; New Date Here
Kerala University UG Admission 2020: First Allotment Result Soon, Details Here
Kerala University Admission 2020: How To Apply
University Of Kerala Gets A++ Ranking From NAAC
University of Kerala gets A++ ranking
Thiruvananthapuram:

University of Kerala here has secured the highest NAAC grading of A++ with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.67, an achievement, which Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday termed as an inspiration to other universities and educational institutions in the state. Vijayan said the recognition received by the university was a giant leap for the educational sector in Kerala.

"This is the first time a university in the state has received this recognition. This achievement is a result of the schemes implemented by the state government for the growth of the higher education sector. This should inspire other universities and institutions of higher learning to move forward with excellence," Mr Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu in a Facebook post said the University of Kerala secured A ++ with 3.67 grade points in NAAC accreditation.

"The University of Kerala has secured the best grade at the all India level. We heartily salute the University of Kerala community for making Kerala a national leader in the education sector by actively participating in the efforts to improve quality," she said.

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) is an organisation that assesses and accredits Higher Education Institutions in India. It is an autonomous body funded by University Grants Commission of Government of India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
University of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2022 June Session Tomorrow; Last-Minute Preparation Tips
JEE Main 2022 June Session Tomorrow; Last-Minute Preparation Tips
Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam 2022 Registration Begins, Apply Till June 30
Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam 2022 Registration Begins, Apply Till June 30
Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 Not Tomorrow: Official
Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 Not Tomorrow: Official
Delhi University Announces 2nd Phase Of Internal Exam For Those Who Missed Papers In May-June
Delhi University Announces 2nd Phase Of Internal Exam For Those Who Missed Papers In May-June
AP Inter Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Bie.ap.gov.in 1st Year, 2nd Year Result Available Now; 61% Pass In 2nd Year
Live | AP Inter Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Bie.ap.gov.in 1st Year, 2nd Year Result Available Now; 61% Pass In 2nd Year
.......................... Advertisement ..........................