University Of Kerala Begins Application For PhD Entrance Examination

Kerala University admission: application for PhD entrance test begins

The University of Kerala has started the online application for PhD entrance examination from today, November 3. The registration for PhD entrance examination will end on November 17. The university will conduct the admission test on December 4.

Candidates applying for PhD Entrance Examination must have a Masters degree or a Professional degree recognized as equivalent to the Masters degree of the University of Kerala.

Students with UGC-NET, JRE, UGC.CSIR-NET/JRE, SLET recognized by UGC and GATE research fellowships of Central and State Government Departments/agencies are exempted from appearing in the PhD entrance examination. Also MPhil /PhD Degree and teacher fellowship holders are exempted from taking the test. However, candidates who have qualified M.Phil. in subjects other than the subjects in which he/she seeks registration for Ph.D. would be required to qualify the Entrance Test.

Kerala University PhD Admission: How To Apply

Go to research.keralauniversity.ac.in Click on the Login/Register. Register with names, mobile numbers and email ids Login again with the system generated credentials Fill the Kerala University PhD application form Upload documents including educational certificates Submit Save the application form for reference

The Kerala University PhD entrance tets will be of three hours duration and will carry a maximum of 100 marks. While 50 per cent of the syllabus will be Research Methodology, the remaining 50 per cent will be from subject chosen.