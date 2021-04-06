University Of Kashmir Releases Provisional List For MTech Admissions

University Of Kashmir conducts MTech admissions

University Of Kashmir has released the provisional list for admissions to MTEch programme for non- Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) seats. The admissions are being done for the courses offered by the main campus of University of Kashmir and SSM College of Engineering, Parihaspora.

The selected candidates will have to download the admission forms from the official website kashmiruniversity.net. They will have to login to the portal using their roll number and application form number. The last date for admission is April 13.

How To Confirm Admissions For MTech Course

Step 1 Visit the official website kashmiruniversity.net

Step 2 Login the admission portal using roll number, application number

Step 3 Download online admission forms and fill them

Step 4 Attach required documents along with the admission form

Step 5 Submit them to the heads of concerned department along with admission fee

Documents Required For MTech Admissions

The candidates will have to submit their original educational documents along with other certificates.

Class 10, Class 12 marksheets

BTech marksheets

Entrance exam scorecard

Reserved category certificate (if applicable)

State subject certificate

Character certificates

Provisional certificates

Affidavit by 1st class magistrate

Once the first round of MTech admissions are concluded, the directors of the participating campuses will have to submit a list of the vacant seats as per different MTech branches and categories.