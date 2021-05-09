  • Home
University Of Kashmir Releases Provisional Admission List For UG Courses

The University Of Kashmir has released the provisional admission list for BBA, BCA, BSCIT, BCom and BA (Hons) MCMP programmes on the official website kashmiruniversity.net.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: May 9, 2021 4:00 pm IST

New Delhi:

The University Of Kashmir has released the provisional admission list for BBA, BCA, BSCIT, BCom and BA (Hons) MCMP programmes on the official website kashmiruniversity.net. The selected candidates will have to submit the registration fee along with the required documents. The last date to submit the required documents is May 29.

In case, the candidates are unable to submit their required documents, the University has the right to cancel the admission within seven days of registration and inform the same to the office.

The University Of Kashmir said in a notice that, “The University shall not be responsible for such admissions are made by the college on its own and without the approval of the DCDC outside the given list”.

It further said that, “The college is required to submit the hardcopies of the application forms in the (DCDC office) received from the candidates”.

The admission lists have been released for BBA Honours at Greenland Business School, Hawal, Iqbal Institute of Technology and Management (IITM), Hyderpora, SEM College Of Management Studies, Humhama, SM Iqbal Business School,Rangreth, SSM College Of Engineering and Technology, Parihaspora Pattan and Sheikh Ul Alam College Of Education, Kupwara.

The admission list for BCA Honours has been released by Caset College of Computer Science,, Karan Nagar, IITM, Hyderapora, NIELET at Gogo Rengreth and SEM College at Humhama.

The admission list for BSc (IT) Honours has been released by SM Iqbal Business School,Rangreth and NIELET at Gogo Rengreth.

BA (Hons) mass communication and multimedia production and BCom Honours lists have been released by Gandhi Memorial College at Jammu.

