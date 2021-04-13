  • Home
  • Education
  • University Of Kashmir Extends Last Date For MTech Admissions To April 16

University Of Kashmir Extends Last Date For MTech Admissions To April 16

University Of Kashmir: The admissions will be open for non-Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) MTech seats available under open merit and reserved categories offered by the University of Kashmir and SSM College of Engineering, Pattan.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 13, 2021 8:15 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

COVID-19: Kashmir University Will Not Conduct End-Term Examinations, Promotion On Internal Assessment Marks
COVID-19 And Exams: Know How Universities, Colleges Will Function
IGNOU To Hold Virtual Convocation Ceremony On April 15
Spread Awareness On COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour, Vaccination: UGC To Universities, Colleges
Anna University Releases November-December 2020 Regular Exam Results
JNU To Continue Online Classes For Current Semester; Admission May Start By April-End: Vice-Chancellor
University Of Kashmir Extends Last Date For MTech Admissions To April 16
University Of Kashmir extends deadline for MTech admissions
New Delhi:

The University Of Kashmir has extended the last date for admissions to MTech courses till April 16. The admissions will be open for non-Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) MTech seats available under open merit and reserved categories offered by the University of Kashmir and SSM College of Engineering, Pattan. Selected candidates can download the admission forms from the official website kashmiruniversity.net.They will have to login to the portal using their roll number and application form number.

Steps To Apply For MTech Admissions

Step 1 Visit the official website kashmiruniversity.net

Step 2 Login the admission portal using roll number, application number

Step 3 Download online admission forms and fill them

Step 4 Attach required documents along with the admission form

Step 5 Submit them to the heads of concerned department along with admission fee

The selected MTech candidates will have to submit a list of documents to fulfill the admission process including Class 10, Class 12 marksheets, BTech marksheets, entrance exam scorecard, reserved category certificate (if applicable), state subject certificate,character certificates, provisional certificates and affidavit by 1st class magistrate.

The University has concluded the admission process for all the candidates today, April 13.

Subsequent rounds of admissions will be conducted depending on the availability of vacant seats left after the first round.

Click here for more Education News
University of Kashmir, Srinagar University of Kashmir
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Jammu And Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) Registration To Close On April 16
Jammu And Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) Registration To Close On April 16
National Architecture Test (NATA) Result To Be Announced By April 20
National Architecture Test (NATA) Result To Be Announced By April 20
CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper, Revised Syllabus
CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper, Revised Syllabus
COVID-19 And Exams: Know How Universities, Colleges Will Function
COVID-19 And Exams: Know How Universities, Colleges Will Function
Gujarat: Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Non-Admission Of Around 10,000 EWS Category Students In Schools
Gujarat: Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Non-Admission Of Around 10,000 EWS Category Students In Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................