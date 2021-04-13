University Of Kashmir Extends Last Date For MTech Admissions To April 16

University Of Kashmir extends deadline for MTech admissions

The University Of Kashmir has extended the last date for admissions to MTech courses till April 16. The admissions will be open for non-Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) MTech seats available under open merit and reserved categories offered by the University of Kashmir and SSM College of Engineering, Pattan. Selected candidates can download the admission forms from the official website kashmiruniversity.net.They will have to login to the portal using their roll number and application form number.

Steps To Apply For MTech Admissions

Step 1 Visit the official website kashmiruniversity.net

Step 2 Login the admission portal using roll number, application number

Step 3 Download online admission forms and fill them

Step 4 Attach required documents along with the admission form

Step 5 Submit them to the heads of concerned department along with admission fee

The selected MTech candidates will have to submit a list of documents to fulfill the admission process including Class 10, Class 12 marksheets, BTech marksheets, entrance exam scorecard, reserved category certificate (if applicable), state subject certificate,character certificates, provisional certificates and affidavit by 1st class magistrate.

The University has concluded the admission process for all the candidates today, April 13.

Subsequent rounds of admissions will be conducted depending on the availability of vacant seats left after the first round.