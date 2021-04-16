University Of Jammu Postpones MBBS, BDS Exams

The University of Jammu has postponed the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) exams till April 20.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 16, 2021 10:23 am IST

New Delhi:

One paper under MBBS pre-final professional examination (Regular) session. The Part 1 and Part 2 of Ophthalmology earlier scheduled to be held on April 15 will now be held on April 24.

Three BDS exams have also been postponed.

Part 1 and Part 2 of 'General Anatomy including Embryology and Histology' have been postponed from April 18 to April 19, 'General Human Physiology' (Part 1 and Part 2) have been deferred from April 10 to April 23. Biochemistry (Part 1 and Part 2) has been rescheduled from April 15 to April 27.

The University of Jammu will be holding all the above medical entrance exams at examination halls at Government Medical College, Jammu.

The students can check the official website of University of Jammu at jammuuniversity.ac.in

