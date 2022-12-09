  • Home
  • Education
  • University Of Hyderabad Starts Application For Admission To MBA 2023-25 Batch

University Of Hyderabad Starts Application For Admission To MBA 2023-25 Batch

Hyderabad University MBA Admission: Candidates in their final year of graduation will also be able to apply for the MBA programme at UoH. The last date to apply is December 15.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 9, 2022 1:54 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

University Of Hyderabad Admission 2022: Application Last Date Through CUET Extended Till October 12
University Of Hyderabad Admission 2022: Application Through CUET Begins For Integrated PG Programmes
Admissions To Integrated PG Programmes At Hyderabad University Through CUET 2022
University Of Hyderabad: Admit Card Released, Entrance Exam On September 3
Hyderabad University Researchers Discover Flatworms Can Sense Light Without Eyes
University Of Hyderabad Begins Application For PG Programmes
University Of Hyderabad Starts Application For Admission To MBA 2023-25 Batch
Hyderabad University application for admission to MBA 2023 has started
New Delhi:

The University of Hyderabad has started the application process for admission to MBA 2023-25 batch. To register online for the University of Hyderabad MBA 2023 batch, candidates must have a graduation degree with 60 per cent marks and a Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 score. Candidates who are in their final year of graduation will also be able to apply for the MBA programme at UoH. The last date to apply for the MBA programme at the University of Hyderabad is December 15.

An official statement on the Hyderabad University website said: “CAT 2022 scores will be used for short listing the candidates for group discussion and interview. A candidate, therefore, has to appear for CAT 2022 to be conducted by the IIMs during November, 2022. IIMs have no role either in the selection process or in the conduct of the programme.”

University Of Hyderabad MBA Admission Registration: Direct Link

Along with submitting the University of Hyderabad MBA application form, candidates will also be required to pay a non-refundable registration fee. The MBA admission application fee for students belonging to the General category is Rs 600, while it is Rs 550 for EWS candidates. For candidates belonging to OBC categories, it is Rs.400 and for SC, ST and PWD(PH), it is Rs 275.

The university will admit 75 students to the two-year MBA full-time programme. The MBA programme is spread over four semesters. During the first two semesters, core and foundation courses will be offered which include Management concepts and approaches, Managerial Accounting and Finance, Marketing, Organizational Behaviour, Human Resource Management, Quantitative Techniques, Business Analytics, Economics, Information Technology, Communication and Personal effectiveness, Operations Management, Research Methodology and Business Environment. In addition, a five-day concentrated Self-awareness and Growth Lab is also organized during the first semester.

While in the second year, the students will have the opportunity to specialize in two selected areas of their interest. These specializations are offered through electives and project work spread over the two semesters.

Click here for more Education News
University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad Hyderabad University Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board To Release 10th, 12th Exam Schedule 2023 Today
Bihar Board To Release 10th, 12th Exam Schedule 2023 Today
JKBOSE Announces 12th Jammu Division Result 2022
JKBOSE Announces 12th Jammu Division Result 2022
CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2023 Start On January 1; Here Are Guidelines For Students
CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2023 Start On January 1; Here Are Guidelines For Students
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022: Admission For Round 2 Seat Allotment Begins Today
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022: Admission For Round 2 Seat Allotment Begins Today
Uttar Pradesh UP NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Registration Ends Today
Uttar Pradesh UP NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Registration Ends Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................