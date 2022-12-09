University Of Hyderabad Starts Application For Admission To MBA 2023-25 Batch

Hyderabad University application for admission to MBA 2023 has started

The University of Hyderabad has started the application process for admission to MBA 2023-25 batch. To register online for the University of Hyderabad MBA 2023 batch, candidates must have a graduation degree with 60 per cent marks and a Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 score. Candidates who are in their final year of graduation will also be able to apply for the MBA programme at UoH. The last date to apply for the MBA programme at the University of Hyderabad is December 15.

An official statement on the Hyderabad University website said: “CAT 2022 scores will be used for short listing the candidates for group discussion and interview. A candidate, therefore, has to appear for CAT 2022 to be conducted by the IIMs during November, 2022. IIMs have no role either in the selection process or in the conduct of the programme.”

University Of Hyderabad MBA Admission Registration: Direct Link

Along with submitting the University of Hyderabad MBA application form, candidates will also be required to pay a non-refundable registration fee. The MBA admission application fee for students belonging to the General category is Rs 600, while it is Rs 550 for EWS candidates. For candidates belonging to OBC categories, it is Rs.400 and for SC, ST and PWD(PH), it is Rs 275.

The university will admit 75 students to the two-year MBA full-time programme. The MBA programme is spread over four semesters. During the first two semesters, core and foundation courses will be offered which include Management concepts and approaches, Managerial Accounting and Finance, Marketing, Organizational Behaviour, Human Resource Management, Quantitative Techniques, Business Analytics, Economics, Information Technology, Communication and Personal effectiveness, Operations Management, Research Methodology and Business Environment. In addition, a five-day concentrated Self-awareness and Growth Lab is also organized during the first semester.

While in the second year, the students will have the opportunity to specialize in two selected areas of their interest. These specializations are offered through electives and project work spread over the two semesters.