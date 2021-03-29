University Of Hyderabad Signs MoU With ESI Medical College And Hospital

University Of Hyderabad, ESI Medical College and Hospital sign MoU

The University of Hyderabad has signed a memorandum of understanding with ESI Medical College and Hospital for a period of five years to collaborate over academic and research activities.

The MoU was signed in the presence of the Vice-Chancellor, University of Hyderabad , Prof P Appa Rao by the Registrar, University of Hyderabad, P Sardar Singh and the Dean and Director of ESIMCH, Prof M Srinivas.

The main objectives of the MoU are to initiate joint academic programmes and researches, exchanging faculty members and giving exposure to the students of both institutes to shared resources.

Further, ESI Medical College and Hospital will be assisting the University of Hyderabad to set up a new hospital on the Institute’s premises under the Institution of Eminence.

Prof Appa Rao, lauded the partnership and said it is a “win-win” relationship between the institutions and encouraged the delivery of initiatives proposed in the MoU for the larger benefit of the population of Telangana state and beyond, as well as harnessing the capacity and capability of the institutions in mutual and reciprocal ways.

He further highlighted the status of ESIMCH and the super-speciality services offered by the Institute.

Dean, School of Medical Sciences, Prof. P. Prakash Babu, said that it was an important day because we have cemented a long overdue partnership. He recognised the efforts of the School faculty and said it will help in furthering initiatives between institutions at multiple levels. This will facilitate translational research, bench to bedside and opens up newer research areas and opportunities across the schools.