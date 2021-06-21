University Of Hyderabad Begins Application For PG Programmes

University of Hyderabad begins application for admission to PG, PhD programmes

The University of Hyderabad has begun the application for admission to postgraduate, integrated PG, and PhD programmes to the academic year 2021-22. Students seeking admission to the University of Hyderabad programmes can apply online at the university website uohyd.ac.in by July 20.

Students will be shortlisted for the University of Hyderabad programmes on the basis of scores obtained in an online entrance test. The syllabus of the online entrance test will be based on the programmes opted and course selected.

Candidates are, however, advised to check the eligibility criteria and selection process before applying for a particular programme through the online admission portal.

University of Hyderabad: Notification

Students seeking admission for the academic year 2021-22 must register themselves on the official website with their names, contact details, choice of exam centre, course opted. The mode of application is only online. Applicants will also have to upload scanned copies of mark sheets, photographs and signatures along with the University of Hyderabad application form.

As per the online University of Hyderabad brochure, candidates must have qualified three-year undergraduate degree. “However, as a transitory measure, a candidate who has passed a two-year degree course may also be considered for admission, provided she/he has undergone a further one-year bridge course and passed the same,” read a statement on the information brochure. Further, candidates who are in their final year of bachelor’s programme and will be obtaining the degree latest by July 31, 2021, are also eligible to submit the University of Hyderabad application form 2021.