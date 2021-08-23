University Of Hyderabad: Admit Card Released, Entrance Exam On September 3

  • Home
The University of Hyderabad has released the admit card on the official website, acad.uohyd.ac.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 23, 2021 1:23 pm IST

University Of Hyderabad Admit Card Released
New Delhi:

The University of Hyderabad has released the admit card on the official website, acad.uohyd.ac.in. Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination scheduled on September 5 can visit the official website and download the admit cards. Candidates must ensure that they carry their hall tickets to the examination centre along with valid ID proof. Those who cannot produce a hard copy of the admit card will not be allowed to take the examination. Candidates can download the Hyderabad University admit card 2021 till September 5.

The entrance exam will be held in offline mode.

The admit card will have a mention of details such as—candidate’s name, date of birth, exam centre, exam guidelines, COVID-19 instructions and reporting time.

Hyderabad University 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Candidates can follow the instructions mentioned below to download the Hyderabad University admit card 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website-- uohyd.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Hall Ticket Download’ link.

Step 3: Feed in the application number and date of birth in the space provided.

Step 4: Click on the ‘submit’ button.

Step 5: The admit card will display on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a print out of the admit card

