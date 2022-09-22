University Of Hyderabad Admission 2022: Application Through CUET Begins For Integrated PG Programmes

Hyderabad University begins admission for integrated PG courses

The University of Hyderabad has opened the application window for admission to integrated postgraduate (PG) programmes. The application for admission to Hyderabad University integrated PG programmes can be done by candidates who have applied for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Candidates will have to register at uohydcuet.samarth.edu.in for application to the integrated five-year PG programmes.

As per the University of Hyderabad admission schedule, the last date for online application is October 5. The university will publish the merit list for admission counselling on OCtober 12, while the notification of shortlisted candidates will be made available on October 18. The admission fee payment window will be made available between October 18 and October 25 and admission letter will be issued on October 27. The classes, according to the university schedule, will tentatively start on November 1.

University of Hyderabad - List of courses

5-Year Integrated MSc(Mathematical Sciences)

5- Year Integrated MSc (Physics)

5-Year Integrated MSc (Chemical Science)

5- Year Integrated MSc (Biology)

5- Year Integrated MSc (Applied Geology)

5- Year Integrated MOptom (Optometry)

5- Year Integrated MSc (Health Psychology)

5- Year Integrated MA (Telugu)

5- Year Integrated MA (Hindi)

5- Year Integrated MA (Language Sciences)

5- Year Integrated MA (Urdu)

5- Year Integrated MA (Economics)

5- Year Integrated MA (History)

5- Year Integrated MA (Political Science)

5- Year Integrated MA (Sociology)

5- Year Integrated MA (Anthropology)

The admission counselling will be conducted in the order of merit based on the CUET scores, category-wise intake and the admission criteria defined by the University of Hyderabad, a university statement said.

In addition to the Hyderabad University admission application, candidates will be required to upload scanned copies of certificates including certificates of Class 10 and Class 12, passport size photo, signature, transfer certificate from the institution last studied and category certificates as applicable for candidates applying under reserved categories.

Candidates shortlisted for admission counselling will be required to pay the prescribed fee in Samarth portal, Hyderabad University statement said. Seats will be allotted in the order of merit and the fee paid by the candidates who could not secure a seat after the counselling process will be refunded accordingly.