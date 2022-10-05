University Of Hyderabad Admission 2022: Application Last Date Through CUET Extended Till October 12

University Of Hyderabad extended application deadline for integrated pg programmes

The University of Hyderabad has extended the application deadline for the integrated postgraduate (PG) programme through Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022. The candidates can now apply for Hyderabad University integrated PG admission 2022 till October 12. Aspirants have to visit the official website- uohydcuet.samarth.edu.in for online registration in 5-year integrated PG courses. The university is providing admission in 16 integrated postgraduate courses to candidates who have appeared in CUET UG examination this year.

The candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs 600 as a registration fee, EWS candidates will have to pay Rs 550, OBC-NCL candidates are required to pay Rs 400, while the candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories have to pay Rs 275 as a registration fee. The admission counselling for 5-year integrated PG courses will be conducted in the order of merit based on the CUET scores, category wise intake and the admission criteria defined by the University of Hyderabad. "Seats will be allotted in the order of merit and the fee paid by the candidates who could not secure a seat after the counselling process will be refunded accordingly," the University of Hyderabad said in a statement.

University of Hyderabad PG Admission 2022: List Of Documents Required

1. Class 10th Certificate

2. Class 12th Certificate

3. Recent passport size photo

4. Scanned copy of signature

5. Transfer Certificate from the institution last studied

6. Category Certificate

University of Hyderabad PG Admission 2022: How To Apply